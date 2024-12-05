Today Gold Rate 05-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

On December 5, 2024, the gold rate experienced a decline. The current rate for 24 carat gold is ₹7794.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹20.0. In contrast, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7146.3 per gram, also down by ₹20.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has remained unchanged at 0.0%, while in the preceding month, there has been a change of 3.88%. The silver rate is currently ₹94000.0 per kg, remaining steady at ₹0.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹77943.0 for 10 grams. This marks an increase from the previous day, December 4, 2024, when the price was ₹77513.0 for 10 grams, consistent with the price observed the week prior on November 29, 2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is recorded at ₹77791.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from ₹77361.0 for 10 grams on December 4, 2024, a price that remained unchanged from the prior week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹102100.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day and also consistent with the price observed on November 29, 2024.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹77797.0 for 10 grams, showing an increase from ₹77367.0 for 10 grams on December 4, 2024, identical to the price from the previous week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹93300.0 per kg, mirroring the price from December 4, 2024, and showing an increase from ₹91800.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate stands at ₹77795.0 for 10 grams today, which is an increase from ₹77365.0 for 10 grams on December 4, 2024, and remains the same as the previous week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹94800.0 per kg, unchanged from December 4, 2024, and reflecting an increase from ₹93300.0 per kg last week.

As of the time of publishing, gold futures for April 2025 on the MCX were trading at ₹77662.0 per 10 grams, a decrease of ₹0.058. Concurrently, silver futures for March 2025 were trading at ₹93077.0 per kg, down by ₹0.232.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers. Key elements such as global gold demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact pricing. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert considerable influence on gold rates within the Indian market.