Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
Today Gold Rate 05-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 05, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77943.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94000.0/Kg in Delhi.

On December 5, 2024, the gold rate experienced a decline. The current rate for 24 carat gold is 7794.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of 20.0. In contrast, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7146.3 per gram, also down by 20.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has remained unchanged at 0.0%, while in the preceding month, there has been a change of 3.88%. The silver rate is currently 94000.0 per kg, remaining steady at 0.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 77943.0 for 10 grams. This marks an increase from the previous day, December 4, 2024, when the price was 77513.0 for 10 grams, consistent with the price observed the week prior on November 29, 2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is recorded at 77791.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from 77361.0 for 10 grams on December 4, 2024, a price that remained unchanged from the prior week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 102100.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day and also consistent with the price observed on November 29, 2024.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 77797.0 for 10 grams, showing an increase from 77367.0 for 10 grams on December 4, 2024, identical to the price from the previous week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 93300.0 per kg, mirroring the price from December 4, 2024, and showing an increase from 91800.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate stands at 77795.0 for 10 grams today, which is an increase from 77365.0 for 10 grams on December 4, 2024, and remains the same as the previous week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 94800.0 per kg, unchanged from December 4, 2024, and reflecting an increase from 93300.0 per kg last week.

As of the time of publishing, gold futures for April 2025 on the MCX were trading at 77662.0 per 10 grams, a decrease of 0.058. Concurrently, silver futures for March 2025 were trading at 93077.0 per kg, down by 0.232.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers. Key elements such as global gold demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact pricing. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert considerable influence on gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
