Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi
Today Gold Rate 06-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 06, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78873.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today, the gold rate has decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7887.3 per gm, reflecting a decrease of 10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7231.3 per gm, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.51%, while in the last month it has altered by -2.0%. Additionally, the silver rate is currently 94500.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current price of gold in Delhi is 78873.0/10 grams. This marks a decrease from yesterday's price of 79383.0/10 grams on 05-01-2025, and a change from the price of 78183.0/10 grams recorded last week on 31-12-2024.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 94500.0/Kg. This is a decrease from the price of 95700.0/Kg yesterday on 05-01-2025, and a change from 95400.0/Kg last week on 31-12-2024.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 78721.0/10 grams. This is down from 79231.0/10 grams yesterday on 05-01-2025, and from 78031.0/10 grams last week on 31-12-2024.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 101600.0/Kg. This reflects a decrease from 102800.0/Kg yesterday on 05-01-2025, and a change from 102500.0/Kg last week on 31-12-2024.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 78727.0/10 grams. This is a decrease from 79237.0/10 grams yesterday on 05-01-2025, and from 78037.0/10 grams last week on 31-12-2024.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 93800.0/Kg, down from 95000.0/Kg yesterday on 05-01-2025, and from 94800.0/Kg last week on 31-12-2024.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 78725.0/10 grams. This represents a decline from 79235.0/10 grams yesterday on 05-01-2025, and from 78035.0/10 grams last week on 31-12-2024.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 95300.0/Kg, a decrease from 96500.0/Kg yesterday on 05-01-2025, and from 96200.0/Kg last week on 31-12-2024.

As for the futures market, gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 78052.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.104 at the time of this report. Meanwhile, silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 89147.0 per kg, down by 0.083 at the time of publishing.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact the prices. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
