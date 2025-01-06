Today Gold Rate 06-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today, the gold rate has decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7887.3 per gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7231.3 per gm, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.51%, while in the last month it has altered by -2.0%. Additionally, the silver rate is currently ₹94500.0 per kg, down by ₹100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current price of gold in Delhi is ₹78873.0/10 grams. This marks a decrease from yesterday's price of ₹79383.0/10 grams on 05-01-2025, and a change from the price of ₹78183.0/10 grams recorded last week on 31-12-2024.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹94500.0/Kg. This is a decrease from the price of ₹95700.0/Kg yesterday on 05-01-2025, and a change from ₹95400.0/Kg last week on 31-12-2024.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹78721.0/10 grams. This is down from ₹79231.0/10 grams yesterday on 05-01-2025, and from ₹78031.0/10 grams last week on 31-12-2024.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹101600.0/Kg. This reflects a decrease from ₹102800.0/Kg yesterday on 05-01-2025, and a change from ₹102500.0/Kg last week on 31-12-2024.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹78727.0/10 grams. This is a decrease from ₹79237.0/10 grams yesterday on 05-01-2025, and from ₹78037.0/10 grams last week on 31-12-2024.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹93800.0/Kg, down from ₹95000.0/Kg yesterday on 05-01-2025, and from ₹94800.0/Kg last week on 31-12-2024.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹78725.0/10 grams. This represents a decline from ₹79235.0/10 grams yesterday on 05-01-2025, and from ₹78035.0/10 grams last week on 31-12-2024.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹95300.0/Kg, a decrease from ₹96500.0/Kg yesterday on 05-01-2025, and from ₹96200.0/Kg last week on 31-12-2024.

As for the futures market, gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹78052.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹0.104 at the time of this report. Meanwhile, silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹89147.0 per kg, down by ₹0.083 at the time of publishing.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact the prices. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates within the Indian market.