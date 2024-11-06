Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 06-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 06, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80413.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained unchanged on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8041.3 per gm, reflecting no change. The rate of 22 carat gold stands at 7372.3 per gm, also unchanged.

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 0.96%, while it has decreased by 3.67% over the last month. The silver rate is currently 99100.0 per kg, remaining stable.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at 80413.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 05-11-2024, the price was 80573.0/10 grams, and during the week prior, on 31-10-2024, it was 81343.0/10 grams.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 80261.0/10 grams. On 05-11-2024, the price was 80421.0/10 grams, and the rate on 31-10-2024 was 81191.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 107700.0/Kg. The price yesterday, on 05-11-2024, was 108700.0/Kg, and last week, on 31-10-2024, it was 111800.0/Kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 80267.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 05-11-2024 was 80427.0/10 grams, with the last week’s rate on 31-10-2024 being 81197.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 98400.0/Kg. The price was 99400.0/Kg on 05-11-2024, and 102500.0/Kg on 31-10-2024.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 80265.0/10 grams. The price on 05-11-2024 was 80425.0/10 grams, and on 31-10-2024, it was 81195.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 99900.0/Kg. Yesterday, 05-11-2024, the price was 100900.0/Kg, and last week, on 31-10-2024, it stood at 104000.0/Kg.

As for the futures market, gold for February 2025 MCX was trading at 78926.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.226 at the time of this report. Meanwhile, silver for May 2025 MCX was trading at 97440.0 per kg, down by 1.489.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Key elements impacting prices include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international conditions such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
