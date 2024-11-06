Today Gold Rate 06-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained unchanged on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹8041.3 per gm, reflecting no change. The rate of 22 carat gold stands at ₹7372.3 per gm, also unchanged.



Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 0.96%, while it has decreased by 3.67% over the last month. The silver rate is currently ₹99100.0 per kg, remaining stable. Gold silver image

Gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at ₹80413.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 05-11-2024, the price was ₹80573.0/10 grams, and during the week prior, on 31-10-2024, it was ₹81343.0/10 grams.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹80261.0/10 grams. On 05-11-2024, the price was ₹80421.0/10 grams, and the rate on 31-10-2024 was ₹81191.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹107700.0/Kg. The price yesterday, on 05-11-2024, was ₹108700.0/Kg, and last week, on 31-10-2024, it was ₹111800.0/Kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹80267.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 05-11-2024 was ₹80427.0/10 grams, with the last week’s rate on 31-10-2024 being ₹81197.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹98400.0/Kg. The price was ₹99400.0/Kg on 05-11-2024, and ₹102500.0/Kg on 31-10-2024.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹80265.0/10 grams. The price on 05-11-2024 was ₹80425.0/10 grams, and on 31-10-2024, it was ₹81195.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹99900.0/Kg. Yesterday, 05-11-2024, the price was ₹100900.0/Kg, and last week, on 31-10-2024, it stood at ₹104000.0/Kg.

As for the futures market, gold for February 2025 MCX was trading at ₹78926.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹0.226 at the time of this report. Meanwhile, silver for May 2025 MCX was trading at ₹97440.0 per kg, down by ₹1.489.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Key elements impacting prices include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international conditions such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.