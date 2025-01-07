Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 07-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 07, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78873.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: The gold rate remained stable on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is 7887.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The price for 22 carat gold is 7231.3 per gram, also unchanged.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 1.47%, while in the last month, it has experienced a decrease of 1.39%. The silver rate is currently 94500.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 78873.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 06-01-2025 was 78883.0 for 10 grams, and a week ago, on 01-01-2025, it was 77723.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 94500.0 per kg. The price recorded yesterday on 06-01-2025 was 94600.0 per kg, and the price from a week ago on 01-01-2025 was 93500.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 78721.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday on 06-01-2025 was 78731.0 for 10 grams, and last week on 01-01-2025 it was 77571.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 101600.0 per kg, with the price yesterday on 06-01-2025 being 101700.0 per kg, and last week's price on 01-01-2025 at 100600.0 per kg.

The gold rate in Mumbai today stands at 78727.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's rate on 06-01-2025 was 78737.0 for 10 grams, and the rate from last week on 01-01-2025 was 77577.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 93800.0 per kg. The price yesterday on 06-01-2025 was 93900.0 per kg, and last week's rate on 01-01-2025 was 92800.0 per kg.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 78725.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday on 06-01-2025 was 78735.0 for 10 grams, and the rate from last week on 01-01-2025 was 77575.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 95300.0 per kg, with the price yesterday on 06-01-2025 being 95400.0 per kg, and last week's price on 01-01-2025 at 94300.0 per kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77178.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.026 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 90525.0 per kg, down by 0.032 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly impact pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
