Today Gold Rate 07-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: The gold rate remained stable on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is ₹7887.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The price for 22 carat gold is ₹7231.3 per gram, also unchanged. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 1.47%, while in the last month, it has experienced a decrease of 1.39%. The silver rate is currently ₹94500.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹78873.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 06-01-2025 was ₹78883.0 for 10 grams, and a week ago, on 01-01-2025, it was ₹77723.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹94500.0 per kg. The price recorded yesterday on 06-01-2025 was ₹94600.0 per kg, and the price from a week ago on 01-01-2025 was ₹93500.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹78721.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday on 06-01-2025 was ₹78731.0 for 10 grams, and last week on 01-01-2025 it was ₹77571.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹101600.0 per kg, with the price yesterday on 06-01-2025 being ₹101700.0 per kg, and last week's price on 01-01-2025 at ₹100600.0 per kg.

The gold rate in Mumbai today stands at ₹78727.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's rate on 06-01-2025 was ₹78737.0 for 10 grams, and the rate from last week on 01-01-2025 was ₹77577.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹93800.0 per kg. The price yesterday on 06-01-2025 was ₹93900.0 per kg, and last week's rate on 01-01-2025 was ₹92800.0 per kg.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹78725.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday on 06-01-2025 was ₹78735.0 for 10 grams, and the rate from last week on 01-01-2025 was ₹77575.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹95300.0 per kg, with the price yesterday on 06-01-2025 being ₹95400.0 per kg, and last week's price on 01-01-2025 at ₹94300.0 per kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹77178.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.026 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹90525.0 per kg, down by ₹0.032 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly impact pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.