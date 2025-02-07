Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 07-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 07, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 86693.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8669.3 per gm, up by 270.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7948.3 per gm, up by 250.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.02%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -7.47%. The silver rate is 102500.0 per kg, down by 200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 86693.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-02-2025, the price of gold was 85383.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-02-2025 was 84513.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 102500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-02-2025, the price of silver was 101500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-02-2025 was 102700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 86541.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-02-2025, the price of gold was 85231.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-02-2025 was 84361.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 109600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-02-2025, the price of silver was 108600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-02-2025 was 109800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 86547.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-02-2025, the price of gold was 85237.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-02-2025 was 84367.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 101800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-02-2025, the price of silver was 100800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-02-2025 was 102000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 86545.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-02-2025, the price of gold was 85235.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-02-2025 was 84365.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 103300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-02-2025, the price of silver was 102300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-02-2025 was 103500.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 85482.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.258 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99500.0 per kg, up by 0.439 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

