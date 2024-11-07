Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 07-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 07, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80523.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate was unchanged on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8052.3 per gm, by 0.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7382.3 per gm, by 0.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 1.37%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.48%. The silver rate is 99100.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 80523.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-11-2024, the price of gold was 80413.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-11-2024 was 81513.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 99100.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-11-2024, the price of silver was 99100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-11-2024 was 103000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 80371.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-11-2024, the price of gold was 80261.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-11-2024 was 81361.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 107700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-11-2024, the price of silver was 107700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-11-2024 was 111600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 80377.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-11-2024, the price of gold was 80267.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-11-2024 was 81367.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 98400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-11-2024, the price of silver was 98400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-11-2024 was 102300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 80375.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-11-2024, the price of gold was 80265.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-11-2024 was 81365.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 99900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-11-2024, the price of silver was 99900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-11-2024 was 103800.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 76395.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.339 at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 90609.0 per kg, down by 0.232 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
