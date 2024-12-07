Today Gold Rate 07-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate remained unchanged on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is ₹7807.3 per gram, with no variation. The price of 22 carat gold is ₹7158.3 per gram, also unchanged. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has fluctuated by 0.3%, while in the last month, it has experienced a change of 2.18%. The silver rate is currently ₹95200.0 per kg, with no change.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at ₹78073.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday (06-12-2024) was ₹77943.0 for 10 grams, and last week (01-12-2024) it was ₹78173.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹95200.0 per kg. This is an increase from yesterday's price of ₹94000.0 per kg and last week's price of ₹94600.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77921.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹77791.0 yesterday and a decrease from ₹78021.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹103800.0 per kg, which is higher than the price of ₹102100.0 yesterday and ₹102700.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹77927.0 for 10 grams, slightly up from ₹77797.0 yesterday and down from ₹78027.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹94500.0 per kg, an increase from ₹93300.0 yesterday and ₹93900.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77925.0 for 10 grams, which is up from ₹77795.0 yesterday and slightly down from ₹78025.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹96000.0 per kg, which is an increase from ₹94800.0 yesterday and ₹95400.0 last week.

As for the futures market, the gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹76616.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.183 at the time of this report.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures are currently at ₹94278.0 per kg, up by ₹0.121 at the time of this report.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.