Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 07-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 07, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78073.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95200.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate remained unchanged on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is 7807.3 per gram, with no variation. The price of 22 carat gold is 7158.3 per gram, also unchanged.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has fluctuated by 0.3%, while in the last month, it has experienced a change of 2.18%. The silver rate is currently 95200.0 per kg, with no change.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at 78073.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday (06-12-2024) was 77943.0 for 10 grams, and last week (01-12-2024) it was 78173.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 95200.0 per kg. This is an increase from yesterday's price of 94000.0 per kg and last week's price of 94600.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77921.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 77791.0 yesterday and a decrease from 78021.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 103800.0 per kg, which is higher than the price of 102100.0 yesterday and 102700.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 77927.0 for 10 grams, slightly up from 77797.0 yesterday and down from 78027.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 94500.0 per kg, an increase from 93300.0 yesterday and 93900.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77925.0 for 10 grams, which is up from 77795.0 yesterday and slightly down from 78025.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 96000.0 per kg, which is an increase from 94800.0 yesterday and 95400.0 last week.

As for the futures market, the gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at 76616.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.183 at the time of this report.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures are currently at 94278.0 per kg, up by 0.121 at the time of this report.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On