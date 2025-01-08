Today Gold Rate 08-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate remained unchanged on Wednesday, with the price of 24 carat gold at ₹7887.3 per gram, reflecting no variation. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7231.3 per gram, also showing no change. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 0.87%, while in the last month, it has observed a decline of 1.15%. Conversely, the silver rate has risen to ₹95700.0 per kg, increasing by ₹1200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at ₹78873.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 07-01-2025, the price of gold was also ₹78873.0/10 grams, and on 02-01-2025, the price was ₹78183.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹95700.0/Kg. On 07-01-2025, the price of silver was ₹94500.0/Kg, and on 02-01-2025, it was ₹93500.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹78721.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 07-01-2025 was ₹78721.0/10 grams, and last week on 02-01-2025, it was ₹78031.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹102800.0/Kg. On 07-01-2025, the price was ₹101600.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹100600.0/Kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹78727.0/10 grams, consistent with the price on 07-01-2025, and last week on 02-01-2025, it was ₹78037.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹95000.0/Kg, which is an increase from ₹93800.0/Kg on 07-01-2025, and from ₹92800.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹78725.0/10 grams, unchanged from 07-01-2025, while last week it was ₹78035.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at ₹96500.0/Kg, up from ₹95300.0/Kg on 07-01-2025, and from ₹94300.0/Kg last week.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹78447.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.082 at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹90820.0 per kg, down by ₹0.058 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from significant jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.