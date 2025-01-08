Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 08-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 08, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78873.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95700.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate remained unchanged on Wednesday, with the price of 24 carat gold at 7887.3 per gram, reflecting no variation. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7231.3 per gram, also showing no change.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 0.87%, while in the last month, it has observed a decline of 1.15%. Conversely, the silver rate has risen to 95700.0 per kg, increasing by 1200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at 78873.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 07-01-2025, the price of gold was also 78873.0/10 grams, and on 02-01-2025, the price was 78183.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 95700.0/Kg. On 07-01-2025, the price of silver was 94500.0/Kg, and on 02-01-2025, it was 93500.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 78721.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 07-01-2025 was 78721.0/10 grams, and last week on 02-01-2025, it was 78031.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 102800.0/Kg. On 07-01-2025, the price was 101600.0/Kg, and last week it was 100600.0/Kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 78727.0/10 grams, consistent with the price on 07-01-2025, and last week on 02-01-2025, it was 78037.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 95000.0/Kg, which is an increase from 93800.0/Kg on 07-01-2025, and from 92800.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 78725.0/10 grams, unchanged from 07-01-2025, while last week it was 78035.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at 96500.0/Kg, up from 95300.0/Kg on 07-01-2025, and from 94300.0/Kg last week.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 78447.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.082 at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 90820.0 per kg, down by 0.058 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from significant jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to the pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
