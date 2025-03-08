Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 08-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 08, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87323.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102300.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8732.3 per gm, down by 330.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8006.3 per gm, down by 300.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.55%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -1.67%. The silver rate is 102300.0 per kg, up by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 87323.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-03-2025, the price of gold was 88163.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-03-2025 was 86793.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 102300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-03-2025, the price of silver was 101000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-03-2025 was 100100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 87171.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-03-2025, the price of gold was 88011.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-03-2025 was 86641.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 110900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-03-2025, the price of silver was 109600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-03-2025 was 107700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 87177.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-03-2025, the price of gold was 88017.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-03-2025 was 86647.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 101600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-03-2025, the price of silver was 100300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-03-2025 was 99400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 87175.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-03-2025, the price of gold was 88015.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-03-2025 was 86645.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 103100.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-03-2025, the price of silver was 101800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-03-2025 was 100900.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On