Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 08-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 08, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78733.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate was unchanged on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7873.3 per gm, by 0.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7217.3 per gm, by 0.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.25%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.56%. The silver rate is 96100.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 78733.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-11-2024, the price of gold was 80523.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-11-2024 was 80723.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 96100.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-11-2024, the price of silver was 99100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-11-2024 was 100000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 78581.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-11-2024, the price of gold was 80371.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-11-2024 was 80571.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 104700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-11-2024, the price of silver was 107700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-11-2024 was 108600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78587.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-11-2024, the price of gold was 80377.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-11-2024 was 80577.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 95400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-11-2024, the price of silver was 98400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-11-2024 was 99300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78585.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 07-11-2024, the price of gold was 80375.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 02-11-2024 was 80575.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 96900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 07-11-2024, the price of silver was 99900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 02-11-2024 was 100800.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 78048.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.0 at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 92120.0 per kg, down by 0.209 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //