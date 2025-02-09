Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 09-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 09, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 86843.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102600.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8684.3 per gm, up by 170.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7962.3 per gm, up by 160.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has changed in the last one week by -2.35%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -8.12%. The silver rate is 102600.0 per kg, up by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 86843.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 08-02-2025, the price of gold was 86693.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 03-02-2025 was 84653.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 08-02-2025, the price of silver was 102500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 03-02-2025 was 102500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 86691.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 08-02-2025, the price of gold was 86541.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 03-02-2025 was 84501.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 109700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 08-02-2025, the price of silver was 109600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 03-02-2025 was 109600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 86697.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 08-02-2025, the price of gold was 86547.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 03-02-2025 was 84507.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 101900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 08-02-2025, the price of silver was 101800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 03-02-2025 was 101800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 86695.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 08-02-2025, the price of gold was 86545.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 03-02-2025 was 84505.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 103400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 08-02-2025, the price of silver was 103300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 03-02-2025 was 103300.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422 at the time of publishing. The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all play a significant role in determining prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

