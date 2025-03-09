Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 09-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 09, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87883.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8788.3 per gm, up by 560.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8057.3 per gm, up by 510.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.99%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -1.12%. The silver rate is 102200.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 87883.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 08-03-2025, the price of gold was 87653.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 03-03-2025 was 86783.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 102200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 08-03-2025, the price of silver was 102200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 03-03-2025 was 100000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 87731.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 08-03-2025, the price of gold was 87501.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 03-03-2025 was 86631.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 110800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 08-03-2025, the price of silver was 110800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 03-03-2025 was 107600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 87737.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 08-03-2025, the price of gold was 87507.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 03-03-2025 was 86637.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 101500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 08-03-2025, the price of silver was 101500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 03-03-2025 was 99300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 87735.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 08-03-2025, the price of gold was 87505.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 03-03-2025 was 86635.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 103000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 08-03-2025, the price of silver was 103000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 03-03-2025 was 100800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422 at the time of publishing. The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

