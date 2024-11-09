Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 09-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 09, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79643.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 97100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained unchanged on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7964.3 per gm, with no change recorded. The rate of 22 carat gold stands at 7302.3 per gm, also showing no change.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 2.34%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 2.45%. The silver rate is currently at 97100.0 per kg, with no change noted.



Gold rate in Delhi today is 79643.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 08-11-2024, the price of gold was 78733.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-11-2024, the price was 80573.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi today is 97100.0/Kg. The price yesterday on 08-11-2024 was 96100.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was 100100.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Chennai today is 79491.0/10 grams. The price the previous day on 08-11-2024 was 78581.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was 80421.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Chennai today is 105700.0/Kg. The previous day, on 08-11-2024, the price was 104700.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was 108700.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai today is 79497.0/10 grams. The price on 08-11-2024 was 78587.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was 80427.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai today is 96400.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 08-11-2024, the price was 95400.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was 99400.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata today is 79495.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 08-11-2024, the price was 78585.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was 80425.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata today is 97900.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 08-11-2024, the price was 96900.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was 100900.0/Kg.



The gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at 78492.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.3 at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at 93673.0 per kg, showing a decrease of 1.092 at the time of publication.



The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Influential elements include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
