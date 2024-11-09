Today Gold Rate 09-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained unchanged on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7964.3 per gm, with no change recorded. The rate of 22 carat gold stands at ₹7302.3 per gm, also showing no change. Gold silver image





In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 2.34%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 2.45%. The silver rate is currently at ₹97100.0 per kg, with no change noted.





Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹79643.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 08-11-2024, the price of gold was ₹78733.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-11-2024, the price was ₹80573.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹97100.0/Kg. The price yesterday on 08-11-2024 was ₹96100.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was ₹100100.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹79491.0/10 grams. The price the previous day on 08-11-2024 was ₹78581.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was ₹80421.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹105700.0/Kg. The previous day, on 08-11-2024, the price was ₹104700.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was ₹108700.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹79497.0/10 grams. The price on 08-11-2024 was ₹78587.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was ₹80427.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹96400.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 08-11-2024, the price was ₹95400.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was ₹99400.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹79495.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 08-11-2024, the price was ₹78585.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was ₹80425.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹97900.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 08-11-2024, the price was ₹96900.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-11-2024, it was ₹100900.0/Kg.





The gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹78492.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.3 at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹93673.0 per kg, showing a decrease of ₹1.092 at the time of publication.





The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Influential elements include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.