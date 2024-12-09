Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 09-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 09, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77783.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today, the gold rate has decreased on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is 7778.3 per gram, which reflects a decrease of 10.0. The price of 22 carat gold is 7131.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.72%, while in the last month, it has increased by 1.87%. The silver rate is 95000.0 per kg, which represents a decrease of 100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at 77783.0 per 10 grams. This marks a decline from 78073.0 per 10 grams recorded yesterday on 08-12-2024, and from 77513.0 per 10 grams noted last week on 03-12-2024.

For silver, the rate in Delhi today is 95000.0 per kg, down from 95200.0 per kg yesterday and from 94000.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the current gold rate is 77631.0 per 10 grams. This is a decrease from 77921.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from 77361.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 102600.0 per kg, down from 103800.0 per kg yesterday and from 102100.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 77637.0 per 10 grams, which is a decline from 77927.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from 77367.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 94300.0 per kg, down from 94500.0 per kg yesterday and from 93300.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77635.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease from 77925.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from 77365.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 95800.0 per kg, down from 96000.0 per kg yesterday and from 94800.0 per kg last week.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77290.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of 0.096 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 92219.0 per kg, down by 0.248 at the time of publishing.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies play significant roles in determining these prices. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On