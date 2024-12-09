Today Gold Rate 09-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today, the gold rate has decreased on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is ₹7778.3 per gram, which reflects a decrease of ₹10.0. The price of 22 carat gold is ₹7131.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.72%, while in the last month, it has increased by 1.87%. The silver rate is ₹95000.0 per kg, which represents a decrease of ₹100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at ₹77783.0 per 10 grams. This marks a decline from ₹78073.0 per 10 grams recorded yesterday on 08-12-2024, and from ₹77513.0 per 10 grams noted last week on 03-12-2024.

For silver, the rate in Delhi today is ₹95000.0 per kg, down from ₹95200.0 per kg yesterday and from ₹94000.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the current gold rate is ₹77631.0 per 10 grams. This is a decrease from ₹77921.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from ₹77361.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹102600.0 per kg, down from ₹103800.0 per kg yesterday and from ₹102100.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹77637.0 per 10 grams, which is a decline from ₹77927.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from ₹77367.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹94300.0 per kg, down from ₹94500.0 per kg yesterday and from ₹93300.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77635.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease from ₹77925.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from ₹77365.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹95800.0 per kg, down from ₹96000.0 per kg yesterday and from ₹94800.0 per kg last week.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹77290.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of ₹0.096 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹92219.0 per kg, down by ₹0.248 at the time of publishing.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies play significant roles in determining these prices. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.