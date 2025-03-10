Today Gold Rate 10-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today, the gold rate has witnessed a decrease. The current price of 24 carat gold stands at ₹8787.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is now ₹8056.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.62%, while the rate has altered by -0.55% over the last month. The current silver rate is ₹102100.0 per kg, which has decreased by ₹100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is recorded at ₹87873.0 for 10 grams. In contrast, the previous day, March 9, 2025, the price was ₹87323.0 for the same quantity, and last week on March 4, 2025, it was ₹86783.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹102100.0/Kg. Notably, this is a decline from the ₹102300.0/Kg recorded yesterday, March 9, 2025, and the ₹100000.0/Kg from last week on March 4, 2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹87721.0/10 grams, compared to ₹87171.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹86631.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹110700.0/Kg, down from ₹110900.0/Kg yesterday and ₹107600.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹87727.0/10 grams, with the previous day's price being ₹87177.0/10 grams and the price from last week being ₹86637.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai stands at ₹101400.0/Kg today, having decreased from ₹101600.0/Kg yesterday and ₹99300.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is recorded at ₹87725.0/10 grams today, showing a decrease from ₹87175.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹86635.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹102900.0/Kg, down from ₹103100.0/Kg yesterday and ₹100800.0/Kg last week.

Additionally, the gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, experiencing a slight increase of ₹0.422 at the time of this report. The silver July 2025 MCX futures are currently priced at ₹99322.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of ₹0.259.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a myriad of factors, including insights from major jewelers. Factors such as global gold demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly affect pricing. Moreover, international factors, including the global economic landscape and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.