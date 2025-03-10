Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 10-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 10, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87873.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today, the gold rate has witnessed a decrease. The current price of 24 carat gold stands at 8787.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is now 8056.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.62%, while the rate has altered by -0.55% over the last month. The current silver rate is 102100.0 per kg, which has decreased by 100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is recorded at 87873.0 for 10 grams. In contrast, the previous day, March 9, 2025, the price was 87323.0 for the same quantity, and last week on March 4, 2025, it was 86783.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 102100.0/Kg. Notably, this is a decline from the 102300.0/Kg recorded yesterday, March 9, 2025, and the 100000.0/Kg from last week on March 4, 2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 87721.0/10 grams, compared to 87171.0/10 grams yesterday and 86631.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently 110700.0/Kg, down from 110900.0/Kg yesterday and 107600.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 87727.0/10 grams, with the previous day's price being 87177.0/10 grams and the price from last week being 86637.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai stands at 101400.0/Kg today, having decreased from 101600.0/Kg yesterday and 99300.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is recorded at 87725.0/10 grams today, showing a decrease from 87175.0/10 grams yesterday and 86635.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 102900.0/Kg, down from 103100.0/Kg yesterday and 100800.0/Kg last week.

Additionally, the gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, experiencing a slight increase of 0.422 at the time of this report. The silver July 2025 MCX futures are currently priced at 99322.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 0.259.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a myriad of factors, including insights from major jewelers. Factors such as global gold demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly affect pricing. Moreover, international factors, including the global economic landscape and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
