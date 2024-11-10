Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 10-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Nov 10, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Nov 10, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79533.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 97100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained unchanged on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7953.3 per gm, with no change. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7292.3 per gm, also with no change.

24 carat gold's rate has fluctuated by 1.17% over the past week, while it has decreased by 2.59% over the past month. The silver rate stands at 97100.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi
Today, the gold rate in Delhi is 79533.0/10 grams. On 09-11-2024, the price of gold was 79643.0/10 grams, and the price on 04-11-2024 was 80573.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Today, the silver rate in Delhi is 97100.0/Kg. On 09-11-2024, the price of silver was 97100.0/Kg, while on 04-11-2024, it was 100100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
The gold rate in Chennai today is 79381.0/10 grams. On 09-11-2024, the price of gold was 79491.0/10 grams, and on 04-11-2024, it was 80421.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
The silver rate in Chennai today is 105700.0/Kg. On 09-11-2024, the price of silver remained at 105700.0/Kg, and on 04-11-2024, it was 108700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 79387.0/10 grams. On 09-11-2024, the price of gold was 79497.0/10 grams, and on 04-11-2024, it was 80427.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
The silver rate in Mumbai today is 96400.0/Kg. On 09-11-2024, the price of silver was 96400.0/Kg, while on 04-11-2024, it was 99400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
The gold rate in Kolkata today is 79385.0/10 grams. On 09-11-2024, the price of gold was 79495.0/10 grams, and on 04-11-2024, it was 80425.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
The silver rate in Kolkata today is 97900.0/Kg. On 09-11-2024, the price of silver remained at 97900.0/Kg, while on 04-11-2024, it was 100900.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 78492.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.3 at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 93673.0 per kg, down by 1.092 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price variations. Additionally, international elements such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
