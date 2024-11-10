Today Gold Rate 10-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained unchanged on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7953.3 per gm, with no change. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7292.3 per gm, also with no change.



24 carat gold's rate has fluctuated by 1.17% over the past week, while it has decreased by 2.59% over the past month. The silver rate stands at ₹97100.0 per kg, with no change.



Gold rate in Delhi

Today, the gold rate in Delhi is ₹79533.0/10 grams. On 09-11-2024, the price of gold was ₹79643.0/10 grams, and the price on 04-11-2024 was ₹80573.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi

Today, the silver rate in Delhi is ₹97100.0/Kg. On 09-11-2024, the price of silver was ₹97100.0/Kg, while on 04-11-2024, it was ₹100100.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Chennai

The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹79381.0/10 grams. On 09-11-2024, the price of gold was ₹79491.0/10 grams, and on 04-11-2024, it was ₹80421.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Chennai

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹105700.0/Kg. On 09-11-2024, the price of silver remained at ₹105700.0/Kg, and on 04-11-2024, it was ₹108700.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹79387.0/10 grams. On 09-11-2024, the price of gold was ₹79497.0/10 grams, and on 04-11-2024, it was ₹80427.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹96400.0/Kg. On 09-11-2024, the price of silver was ₹96400.0/Kg, while on 04-11-2024, it was ₹99400.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata

The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹79385.0/10 grams. On 09-11-2024, the price of gold was ₹79495.0/10 grams, and on 04-11-2024, it was ₹80425.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹97900.0/Kg. On 09-11-2024, the price of silver remained at ₹97900.0/Kg, while on 04-11-2024, it was ₹100900.0/Kg.



The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹78492.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.3 at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹93673.0 per kg, down by ₹1.092 at the time of publication.



Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price variations. Additionally, international elements such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

