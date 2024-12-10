Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 10-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 10, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77963.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7796.3 per gm, up by 180.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7148.3 per gm, up by 170.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.22%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 1.47%. The silver rate is 95000.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 77963.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 09-12-2024, the price of gold was 77793.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 04-12-2024 was 77963.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 95000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 09-12-2024, the price of silver was 95100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 04-12-2024 was 94000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 77811.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 09-12-2024, the price of gold was 77641.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 04-12-2024 was 77811.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 09-12-2024, the price of silver was 102700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 04-12-2024 was 102100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77817.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 09-12-2024, the price of gold was 77647.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 04-12-2024 was 77817.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 94300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 09-12-2024, the price of silver was 94400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 04-12-2024 was 93300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77815.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 09-12-2024, the price of gold was 77645.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 04-12-2024 was 77815.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 95800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 09-12-2024, the price of silver was 95900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 04-12-2024 was 94800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 78356.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.318 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 95350.0 per kg, up by 0.161 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On