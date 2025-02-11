Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 11-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 11, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87243.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8724.3 per gm, up by 410.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7998.3 per gm, up by 370.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.68%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -8.1%. The silver rate is 102500.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 87243.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 10-02-2025, the price of gold was 86843.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 05-02-2025 was 85383.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 102500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 10-02-2025, the price of silver was 102600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 05-02-2025 was 101500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 87091.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 10-02-2025, the price of gold was 86691.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 05-02-2025 was 85231.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 109600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 10-02-2025, the price of silver was 109700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 05-02-2025 was 108600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 87097.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 10-02-2025, the price of gold was 86697.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 05-02-2025 was 85237.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 101800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 10-02-2025, the price of silver was 101900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 05-02-2025 was 100800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 87095.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 10-02-2025, the price of gold was 86695.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 05-02-2025 was 85235.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 103300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 10-02-2025, the price of silver was 103400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 05-02-2025 was 102300.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.422 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

