Today Gold Rate 11-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained stable on Monday, with the price of 24 carat gold set at ₹7953.3 per gram, reflecting no change in value. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7292.3 per gram, also unchanged. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 1.11%, while it has decreased by 2.12% over the last month. The silver rate stands at ₹97100.0 per kg, maintaining its price.





Gold rate in Delhi

As of today, the gold rate in Delhi is ₹79533.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, 10-11-2024, the price was the same, and a week ago, on 05-11-2024, the price was ₹80413.0 for 10 grams.





Silver rate in Delhi

The current silver rate in Delhi is ₹97100.0 per kg. This price has remained consistent since yesterday, and last week, on 05-11-2024, it was ₹99100.0 per kg.





Gold rate in Chennai

The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹79381.0 for 10 grams. This is unchanged from yesterday's rate of ₹79381.0 for 10 grams, while the rate a week ago, on 05-11-2024, was ₹80261.0.





Silver rate in Chennai

In Chennai, the silver rate today is ₹105700.0 per kg. This rate has remained the same since yesterday, while last week it was ₹107700.0 per kg.





Gold rate in Mumbai

The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹79387.0 for 10 grams, consistent with yesterday's price. Last week, on 05-11-2024, the rate was ₹80267.0 for 10 grams.





Silver rate in Mumbai

The current silver rate in Mumbai is ₹96400.0 per kg. This rate has not changed since yesterday, and last week it was ₹98400.0 per kg.





Gold rate in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹79385.0 for 10 grams, unchanged from yesterday's rate and down from ₹80265.0 a week ago.





Silver rate in Kolkata

The silver rate in Kolkata is ₹97900.0 per kg today, consistent with yesterday's price, while it was ₹99900.0 per kg last week.





The gold December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹76772.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.647 at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹93260.0 per kg, down by ₹0.418.





Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Key elements affecting prices include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international aspects such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.