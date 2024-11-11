Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 11-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 11, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79533.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 97100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained stable on Monday, with the price of 24 carat gold set at 7953.3 per gram, reflecting no change in value. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7292.3 per gram, also unchanged.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 1.11%, while it has decreased by 2.12% over the last month. The silver rate stands at 97100.0 per kg, maintaining its price.



Gold rate in Delhi
As of today, the gold rate in Delhi is 79533.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, 10-11-2024, the price was the same, and a week ago, on 05-11-2024, the price was 80413.0 for 10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi
The current silver rate in Delhi is 97100.0 per kg. This price has remained consistent since yesterday, and last week, on 05-11-2024, it was 99100.0 per kg.



Gold rate in Chennai
The gold rate in Chennai today is 79381.0 for 10 grams. This is unchanged from yesterday's rate of 79381.0 for 10 grams, while the rate a week ago, on 05-11-2024, was 80261.0.



Silver rate in Chennai
In Chennai, the silver rate today is 105700.0 per kg. This rate has remained the same since yesterday, while last week it was 107700.0 per kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai
The gold rate in Mumbai today is 79387.0 for 10 grams, consistent with yesterday's price. Last week, on 05-11-2024, the rate was 80267.0 for 10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai
The current silver rate in Mumbai is 96400.0 per kg. This rate has not changed since yesterday, and last week it was 98400.0 per kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata
In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 79385.0 for 10 grams, unchanged from yesterday's rate and down from 80265.0 a week ago.



Silver rate in Kolkata
The silver rate in Kolkata is 97900.0 per kg today, consistent with yesterday's price, while it was 99900.0 per kg last week.



The gold December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at 76772.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.647 at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures are trading at 93260.0 per kg, down by 0.418.



Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Key elements affecting prices include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international aspects such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
// // //