Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 11-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 11, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78783.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99700.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7878.3 per gm, up by 820.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7223.3 per gm, up by 750.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.21%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -0.41%. The silver rate is 99700.0 per kg, up by 4700.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 78783.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 10-12-2024, the price of gold was 77783.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 05-12-2024 was 77943.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 99700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 10-12-2024, the price of silver was 95000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 05-12-2024 was 94000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 78631.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 10-12-2024, the price of gold was 77631.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 05-12-2024 was 77791.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 106800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 10-12-2024, the price of silver was 102600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 05-12-2024 was 102100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78637.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 10-12-2024, the price of gold was 77637.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 05-12-2024 was 77797.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 99000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 10-12-2024, the price of silver was 94300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 05-12-2024 was 93300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78635.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 10-12-2024, the price of gold was 77635.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 05-12-2024 was 77795.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 100500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 10-12-2024, the price of silver was 95800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 05-12-2024 was 94800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 79418.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.614 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 95543.0 per kg, up by 0.019 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On