Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi
Today Gold Rate 12-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 12, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79823.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96600.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7982.3 per gm, up by 170.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7317.3 per gm, up by 140.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.64%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -0.44%. The silver rate is 96600.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 79823.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 11-01-2025, the price of gold was 79383.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 06-01-2025 was 78873.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 96600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 11-01-2025, the price of silver was 95500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 06-01-2025 was 94500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 79661.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 11-01-2025, the price of gold was 79231.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 06-01-2025 was 78721.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 103700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 11-01-2025, the price of silver was 102600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 06-01-2025 was 101600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 79667.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 11-01-2025, the price of gold was 79237.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 06-01-2025 was 78727.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 95900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 11-01-2025, the price of silver was 94800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 06-01-2025 was 93800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 79665.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 11-01-2025, the price of gold was 79235.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 06-01-2025 was 78725.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 97400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 11-01-2025, the price of silver was 96300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 06-01-2025 was 95300.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 80382.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.639 at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 94415.0 per kg, up by 0.973 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
