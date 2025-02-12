Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 12-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 12, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87563.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today, the gold rate has witnessed an increase. The price of 24 carat gold is reported at 8756.3 per gram, reflecting an uptick of 320.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 8028.3 per gram, which is an increase of 300.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has shown a slight decline of -0.47%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -7.58%. The current silver price is set at 102500.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

In Delhi, the current gold rate is 87563.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday on 11-02-2025 was 86833.0 for 10 grams, and last week on 06-02-2025, it was 86423.0 for the same quantity.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 102500.0 per kg, which is consistent with yesterday's price of 102500.0 per kg, while last week's price on 06-02-2025 was 102700.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 87411.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 86681.0 on 11-02-2025 and up from 86271.0 on 06-02-2025.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 109600.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's price of 109600.0 per kg, and slightly decreased from 109800.0 per kg last week.

The current gold rate in Mumbai is 87417.0 for 10 grams, rising from 86687.0 on 11-02-2025 and from 86277.0 on 06-02-2025.

In Mumbai, the silver rate stands at 101800.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's price of 101800.0 per kg, and down from 102000.0 per kg last week.

Kolkata's gold rate today is 87415.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 86685.0 on 11-02-2025 and up from 86275.0 on 06-02-2025.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 103300.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's price of 103300.0 per kg, and slightly decreased from 103500.0 per kg last week.

As of the time of publication, gold futures for April 2025 on the MCX are trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, marking an increase of 0.422. Meanwhile, silver futures for July 2025 are trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On