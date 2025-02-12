Today Gold Rate 12-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today, the gold rate has witnessed an increase. The price of 24 carat gold is reported at ₹8756.3 per gram, reflecting an uptick of ₹320.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹8028.3 per gram, which is an increase of ₹300.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has shown a slight decline of -0.47%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -7.58%. The current silver price is set at ₹102500.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

In Delhi, the current gold rate is ₹87563.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday on 11-02-2025 was ₹86833.0 for 10 grams, and last week on 06-02-2025, it was ₹86423.0 for the same quantity.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹102500.0 per kg, which is consistent with yesterday's price of ₹102500.0 per kg, while last week's price on 06-02-2025 was ₹102700.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹87411.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹86681.0 on 11-02-2025 and up from ₹86271.0 on 06-02-2025.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹109600.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's price of ₹109600.0 per kg, and slightly decreased from ₹109800.0 per kg last week.

The current gold rate in Mumbai is ₹87417.0 for 10 grams, rising from ₹86687.0 on 11-02-2025 and from ₹86277.0 on 06-02-2025.

In Mumbai, the silver rate stands at ₹101800.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's price of ₹101800.0 per kg, and down from ₹102000.0 per kg last week.

Kolkata's gold rate today is ₹87415.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹86685.0 on 11-02-2025 and up from ₹86275.0 on 06-02-2025.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹103300.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's price of ₹103300.0 per kg, and slightly decreased from ₹103500.0 per kg last week.

As of the time of publication, gold futures for April 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, marking an increase of ₹0.422. Meanwhile, silver futures for July 2025 are trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, up by ₹0.259.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.