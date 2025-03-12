Today Gold Rate 12-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

On March 12, 2025, the price of 24 carat gold decreased to ₹8765.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹350.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹8036.3 per gram, which is down by ₹320.0. Gold silver image

In terms of percentage change, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a shift of 0.33% over the past week and a decrease of -0.72% over the last month. Meanwhile, the silver rate has decreased to ₹101000.0 per kg, down by ₹1000.0.

Gold rates in Delhi today are recorded at ₹87653.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, yesterday, on March 11, 2025, the price was ₹87873.0 for the same quantity, and last week, on March 6, 2025, it was ₹88163.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹101000.0 per kg. This reflects a decrease from ₹102100.0 per kg noted yesterday, March 11, 2025, and remains unchanged from the price recorded last week on March 6, 2025.

In Chennai, the current gold rate is ₹87501.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹87721.0 yesterday and ₹88011.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today stands at ₹109600.0 per kg, having decreased from ₹110700.0 yesterday and remaining the same as last week's price.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is reported as ₹87507.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from ₹87727.0 yesterday and ₹88017.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is currently ₹100300.0 per kg, down from ₹101400.0 yesterday and remaining unchanged from last week's price.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is recorded at ₹87505.0 for 10 grams, a decline from ₹87725.0 yesterday and ₹88015.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is ₹101800.0 per kg, down from ₹102900.0 yesterday and unchanged from last week's price.

As of the time of publication, gold futures for April 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of ₹0.422.

Additionally, silver futures for July 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, up by ₹0.259.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by numerous factors, including the input from significant jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies play a crucial role in determining prices. International factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.