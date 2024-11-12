Today Gold Rate 12-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7893.3 per gm, with no change from the previous rate. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7237.3 per gm, also unchanged. Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has fluctuated by 1.24% over the past week, while it has seen a decline of -2.14% over the last month. The silver rate stands at ₹96100.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹78933.0/10 grams. On 11-11-2024, the price of gold was ₹79533.0/10 grams, and the price recorded on 06-11-2024 was ₹80523.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹96100.0/Kg. On 11-11-2024, the price of silver was ₹97100.0/Kg, while the price on 06-11-2024 was ₹99100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹78781.0/10 grams. On 11-11-2024, the price of gold was ₹79381.0/10 grams, and the price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80371.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹104700.0/Kg. On 11-11-2024, the price of silver was ₹105700.0/Kg, and last week's price on 06-11-2024 was ₹107700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹78787.0/10 grams. On 11-11-2024, the price of gold was ₹79387.0/10 grams, and the price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80377.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹95400.0/Kg. On 11-11-2024, the price of silver was ₹96400.0/Kg, and the price recorded on 06-11-2024 was ₹98400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹78785.0/10 grams. On 11-11-2024, the price of gold was ₹79385.0/10 grams, and last week's price on 06-11-2024 was ₹80375.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹96900.0/Kg. On 11-11-2024, the price of silver was ₹97900.0/Kg, and the price recorded on 06-11-2024 was ₹99900.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹76025.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹0.021 at the time of publication. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹93276.0 per kg, up by ₹0.14 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies play significant roles in determining prices. Additionally, international conditions, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold rates in the Indian market.