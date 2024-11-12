Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 12-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 12, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78933.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7893.3 per gm, with no change from the previous rate. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7237.3 per gm, also unchanged.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has fluctuated by 1.24% over the past week, while it has seen a decline of -2.14% over the last month. The silver rate stands at 96100.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 78933.0/10 grams. On 11-11-2024, the price of gold was 79533.0/10 grams, and the price recorded on 06-11-2024 was 80523.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 96100.0/Kg. On 11-11-2024, the price of silver was 97100.0/Kg, while the price on 06-11-2024 was 99100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 78781.0/10 grams. On 11-11-2024, the price of gold was 79381.0/10 grams, and the price on 06-11-2024 was 80371.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 104700.0/Kg. On 11-11-2024, the price of silver was 105700.0/Kg, and last week's price on 06-11-2024 was 107700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78787.0/10 grams. On 11-11-2024, the price of gold was 79387.0/10 grams, and the price on 06-11-2024 was 80377.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 95400.0/Kg. On 11-11-2024, the price of silver was 96400.0/Kg, and the price recorded on 06-11-2024 was 98400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78785.0/10 grams. On 11-11-2024, the price of gold was 79385.0/10 grams, and last week's price on 06-11-2024 was 80375.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 96900.0/Kg. On 11-11-2024, the price of silver was 97900.0/Kg, and the price recorded on 06-11-2024 was 99900.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76025.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.021 at the time of publication. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 93276.0 per kg, up by 0.14 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies play significant roles in determining prices. Additionally, international conditions, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
