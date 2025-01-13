Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 13-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 13, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79813.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7981.3 per gm, down by 10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7316.3 per gm, down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.98% over the past week and a decline of -2.0% over the past month. The silver rate is 96500.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 79813.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 12-01-2025, the price was 79653.0/10 grams, and the rate a week prior, on 07-01-2025, was 78873.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today stands at 96500.0/Kg. The price recorded yesterday, 12-01-2025, was 96700.0/Kg, while the rate last week, on 07-01-2025, was 94500.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 79651.0/10 grams, compared to 79501.0/10 grams yesterday, and 78721.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently 103600.0/Kg, down from 103800.0/Kg yesterday and 101600.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 79657.0/10 grams, an increase from 79507.0/10 grams yesterday, and 78727.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 95800.0/Kg, a decrease from 96000.0/Kg yesterday and 93800.0/Kg last week.

The gold rate in Kolkata today is 79655.0/10 grams, up from 79505.0/10 grams yesterday, and 78725.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is currently 97300.0/Kg, a reduction from 97500.0/Kg yesterday and 95300.0/Kg last week.

As of today, gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 78635.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.27 at the time of publishing. Simultaneously, silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 94543.0 per kg, up by 0.145.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies play a significant role in determining prices. Additionally, international influences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
