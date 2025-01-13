Today Gold Rate 13-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7981.3 per gm, down by ₹10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7316.3 per gm, down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.98% over the past week and a decline of -2.0% over the past month. The silver rate is ₹96500.0 per kg, down by ₹100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹79813.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 12-01-2025, the price was ₹79653.0/10 grams, and the rate a week prior, on 07-01-2025, was ₹78873.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today stands at ₹96500.0/Kg. The price recorded yesterday, 12-01-2025, was ₹96700.0/Kg, while the rate last week, on 07-01-2025, was ₹94500.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹79651.0/10 grams, compared to ₹79501.0/10 grams yesterday, and ₹78721.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹103600.0/Kg, down from ₹103800.0/Kg yesterday and ₹101600.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹79657.0/10 grams, an increase from ₹79507.0/10 grams yesterday, and ₹78727.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹95800.0/Kg, a decrease from ₹96000.0/Kg yesterday and ₹93800.0/Kg last week.

The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹79655.0/10 grams, up from ₹79505.0/10 grams yesterday, and ₹78725.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is currently ₹97300.0/Kg, a reduction from ₹97500.0/Kg yesterday and ₹95300.0/Kg last week.

As of today, gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹78635.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.27 at the time of publishing. Simultaneously, silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹94543.0 per kg, up by ₹0.145.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies play a significant role in determining prices. Additionally, international influences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.