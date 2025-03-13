Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 13-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 13, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 88163.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103200.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate witnessed an increase on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is now 8816.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 510.0. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold stands at 8083.3 per gram, up by 470.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of price changes, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a decline of -0.4% over the past week, and a decrease of -0.5% over the last month. The silver rate is currently priced at 103200.0 per kg, having increased by 2200.0.

Focusing on the gold rate in Delhi, it is currently 88163.0 for 10 grams. This marks an increase from 88003.0 per 10 grams recorded yesterday on 12-03-2025, and a rise from 87653.0 per 10 grams noted last week on 07-03-2025.

Turning to the silver rate in Delhi, it is presently at 103200.0 per kg, compared to 102000.0 per kg yesterday, and 102200.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 88011.0 for 10 grams, up from 87851.0 the previous day and 87501.0 last week.

Regarding the silver rate in Chennai, it stands at 111800.0 per kg today, which is an increase from 110600.0 yesterday and 110800.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is currently 88017.0 for 10 grams, showing an increase from 87857.0 yesterday and 87507.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 102500.0 per kg, rising from 101300.0 yesterday and 101500.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is 88015.0 for 10 grams today, an increase from 87855.0 yesterday and 87505.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 104000.0 per kg, compared to 102800.0 yesterday and 103000.0 last week.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures are currently trading at 87652.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.176 at the time of this report.

Simultaneously, the silver September 2025 MCX futures are trading at 102743.0 per kg, up by 0.066 at the time of publication.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international conditions such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
