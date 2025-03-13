Today Gold Rate 13-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate witnessed an increase on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is now ₹8816.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹510.0. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold stands at ₹8083.3 per gram, up by ₹470.0. Gold silver image

In terms of price changes, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a decline of -0.4% over the past week, and a decrease of -0.5% over the last month. The silver rate is currently priced at ₹103200.0 per kg, having increased by ₹2200.0.

Focusing on the gold rate in Delhi, it is currently ₹88163.0 for 10 grams. This marks an increase from ₹88003.0 per 10 grams recorded yesterday on 12-03-2025, and a rise from ₹87653.0 per 10 grams noted last week on 07-03-2025.

Turning to the silver rate in Delhi, it is presently at ₹103200.0 per kg, compared to ₹102000.0 per kg yesterday, and ₹102200.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹88011.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹87851.0 the previous day and ₹87501.0 last week.

Regarding the silver rate in Chennai, it stands at ₹111800.0 per kg today, which is an increase from ₹110600.0 yesterday and ₹110800.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is currently ₹88017.0 for 10 grams, showing an increase from ₹87857.0 yesterday and ₹87507.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹102500.0 per kg, rising from ₹101300.0 yesterday and ₹101500.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is ₹88015.0 for 10 grams today, an increase from ₹87855.0 yesterday and ₹87505.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹104000.0 per kg, compared to ₹102800.0 yesterday and ₹103000.0 last week.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹87652.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.176 at the time of this report.

Simultaneously, the silver September 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹102743.0 per kg, up by ₹0.066 at the time of publication.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international conditions such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.