Today Gold Rate 13-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 13, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77463.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate was unchanged on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7746.3 per gm, unchanged by 0.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7102.3 per gm, unchanged by 0.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.25%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -1.46%. The silver rate is 94100.0 per kg, unchanged by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 77463.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 12-11-2024, the price of gold was 78933.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 07-11-2024 was 78733.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 94100.0/Kg. Yesterday on 12-11-2024, the price of silver was 96100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 07-11-2024 was 96100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 77311.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 12-11-2024, the price of gold was 78781.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 07-11-2024 was 78581.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 102700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 12-11-2024, the price of silver was 104700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 07-11-2024 was 104700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77317.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 12-11-2024, the price of gold was 78787.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 07-11-2024 was 78587.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 93400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 12-11-2024, the price of silver was 95400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 07-11-2024 was 95400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77315.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 12-11-2024, the price of gold was 78785.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 07-11-2024 was 78585.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 94900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 12-11-2024, the price of silver was 96900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 07-11-2024 was 96900.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 75899.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.458 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 92490.0 per kg, up by 0.907 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
