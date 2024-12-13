Today Gold Rate 13-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

On December 13, 2024, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased to ₹7963.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹20.0. The current rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7301.3 per gram, also down by ₹20.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.9%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -2.25%. Meanwhile, the silver rate has risen to ₹99700.0 per kilogram, marking an increase of ₹1200.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is recorded at ₹79633.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from ₹78783.0 for the same quantity yesterday, December 12, 2024, and a rise from ₹78073.0 noted last week on December 7, 2024.

As for silver in Delhi, the rate remains constant at ₹99700.0 per kilogram, unchanged from yesterday's price and reflecting an increase from ₹95200.0 per kilogram last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹79481.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹78631.0 yesterday and ₹77921.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai stands at ₹106800.0 per kilogram, unchanged from yesterday and increased from ₹103800.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is ₹79487.0 for 10 grams, which is higher than ₹78637.0 recorded yesterday and ₹77927.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is ₹99000.0 per kilogram, consistent with yesterday's price and an increase from ₹94500.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is noted at ₹79485.0 for 10 grams, rising from ₹78635.0 yesterday and ₹77925.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is ₹100500.0 per kilogram, remaining unchanged from yesterday and increasing from ₹96000.0 last week.

At the time of reporting, gold futures for April 2025 were trading at ₹78655.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a slight increase of ₹0.004, while silver futures for May 2025 were trading at ₹93850.0 per kilogram, down by ₹0.584.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international dynamics such as the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.