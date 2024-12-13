Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 13-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 13, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79633.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99700.0/Kg in Delhi.

On December 13, 2024, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased to 7963.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 20.0. The current rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7301.3 per gram, also down by 20.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.9%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -2.25%. Meanwhile, the silver rate has risen to 99700.0 per kilogram, marking an increase of 1200.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is recorded at 79633.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from 78783.0 for the same quantity yesterday, December 12, 2024, and a rise from 78073.0 noted last week on December 7, 2024.

As for silver in Delhi, the rate remains constant at 99700.0 per kilogram, unchanged from yesterday's price and reflecting an increase from 95200.0 per kilogram last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 79481.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 78631.0 yesterday and 77921.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai stands at 106800.0 per kilogram, unchanged from yesterday and increased from 103800.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is 79487.0 for 10 grams, which is higher than 78637.0 recorded yesterday and 77927.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is 99000.0 per kilogram, consistent with yesterday's price and an increase from 94500.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is noted at 79485.0 for 10 grams, rising from 78635.0 yesterday and 77925.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is 100500.0 per kilogram, remaining unchanged from yesterday and increasing from 96000.0 last week.

At the time of reporting, gold futures for April 2025 were trading at 78655.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a slight increase of 0.004, while silver futures for May 2025 were trading at 93850.0 per kilogram, down by 0.584.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international dynamics such as the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
