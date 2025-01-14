Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 14-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 14, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80253.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 97700.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8025.3 per gm, up by 440.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7358.3 per gm, up by 420.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.19%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.22%. The silver rate is 97700.0 per kg, up by 1200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 80253.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 13-01-2025, the price of gold was 79823.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 08-01-2025 was 78873.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 97700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 13-01-2025, the price of silver was 96600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 08-01-2025 was 95700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 80101.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 13-01-2025, the price of gold was 79661.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 08-01-2025 was 78721.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 104800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 13-01-2025, the price of silver was 103700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 08-01-2025 was 102800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 80107.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 13-01-2025, the price of gold was 79667.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 08-01-2025 was 78727.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 97000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 13-01-2025, the price of silver was 95900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 08-01-2025 was 95000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 80105.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 13-01-2025, the price of gold was 79665.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 08-01-2025 was 78725.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 98500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 13-01-2025, the price of silver was 97400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 08-01-2025 was 96500.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 79456.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.021 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 92316.0 per kg, down by 0.199 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
