Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 14-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 14, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77013.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94000.0/Kg in Delhi.

On 14th November 2024, the price of 24 carat gold in Delhi is recorded at 7701.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of 10.0. Additionally, the price of 22 carat gold stands at 7061.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 2.81%, while in the last month, it has only changed by 0.13%. The current rate of silver is 94000.0 per kg, which is a decline of 100.0.

In Delhi, today's gold rate is 77013.0 for 10 grams. This is a decrease from yesterday's price of 77463.0 for 10 grams on 13th November 2024, and a notable drop from last week's price of 79643.0 for 10 grams on 8th November 2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 76861.0 for 10 grams, which is a decrease from 77311.0 for 10 grams yesterday and down from 79491.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 103800.0 per kg, compared to 102700.0 per kg yesterday and 105700.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 76867.0 for 10 grams, down from 77317.0 for 10 grams yesterday and 79497.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 93300.0 per kg, showing a slight decline from 93400.0 per kg yesterday and 96400.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 76865.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from 77315.0 for 10 grams yesterday and 79495.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at 94800.0 per kg, down from 94900.0 per kg yesterday and 97900.0 per kg last week.

As of now, the gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 73819.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.89. Meanwhile, the silver May 2025 MCX futures are trading at 92050.0 per kg, down by 1.305.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by several factors, including major jewelers' input, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Furthermore, international elements such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //