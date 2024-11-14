Today Gold Rate 14-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

On 14th November 2024, the price of 24 carat gold in Delhi is recorded at ₹7701.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹10.0. Additionally, the price of 22 carat gold stands at ₹7061.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 2.81%, while in the last month, it has only changed by 0.13%. The current rate of silver is ₹94000.0 per kg, which is a decline of ₹100.0.

In Delhi, today's gold rate is ₹77013.0 for 10 grams. This is a decrease from yesterday's price of ₹77463.0 for 10 grams on 13th November 2024, and a notable drop from last week's price of ₹79643.0 for 10 grams on 8th November 2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹76861.0 for 10 grams, which is a decrease from ₹77311.0 for 10 grams yesterday and down from ₹79491.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹103800.0 per kg, compared to ₹102700.0 per kg yesterday and ₹105700.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹76867.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹77317.0 for 10 grams yesterday and ₹79497.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹93300.0 per kg, showing a slight decline from ₹93400.0 per kg yesterday and ₹96400.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹76865.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from ₹77315.0 for 10 grams yesterday and ₹79495.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at ₹94800.0 per kg, down from ₹94900.0 per kg yesterday and ₹97900.0 per kg last week.

As of now, the gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹73819.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.89. Meanwhile, the silver May 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹92050.0 per kg, down by ₹1.305.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by several factors, including major jewelers' input, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Furthermore, international elements such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.