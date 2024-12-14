Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 14-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 14, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79033.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7903.3 per gm, down by 600.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7246.3 per gm, down by 550.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -2.34%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.82%. The silver rate is 96500.0 per kg, down by 3200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 79033.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 13-12-2024, the price of gold was 79653.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 08-12-2024 was 77793.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 96500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 13-12-2024, the price of silver was 98500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 08-12-2024 was 95100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 78881.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 13-12-2024, the price of gold was 79501.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 08-12-2024 was 77641.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 103600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 13-12-2024, the price of silver was 105600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 08-12-2024 was 102700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 78887.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 13-12-2024, the price of gold was 79507.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 08-12-2024 was 77647.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 95800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 13-12-2024, the price of silver was 97800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 08-12-2024 was 94400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 78885.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 13-12-2024, the price of gold was 79505.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 08-12-2024 was 77645.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 97300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 13-12-2024, the price of silver was 99300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 08-12-2024 was 95900.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77777.0 per 10 gm, down by 1.112 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 92768.0 per kg, down by 1.73 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
