Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 15-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 15, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80123.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8012.3 per gm, down by 130.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7346.3 per gm, down by 120.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.01%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.21%. The silver rate is 95500.0 per kg, down by 2200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 80123.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 14-01-2025, the price of gold was 79813.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 09-01-2025 was 79003.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 95500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 14-01-2025, the price of silver was 96500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 09-01-2025 was 95500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 79971.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 14-01-2025, the price of gold was 79651.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 09-01-2025 was 78851.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 14-01-2025, the price of silver was 103600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 09-01-2025 was 102600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 79977.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 14-01-2025, the price of gold was 79657.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 09-01-2025 was 78857.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 94800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 14-01-2025, the price of silver was 95800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 09-01-2025 was 94800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 79975.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 14-01-2025, the price of gold was 79655.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 09-01-2025 was 78855.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 96300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 14-01-2025, the price of silver was 97300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 09-01-2025 was 96300.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 79589.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.188 at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 92606.0 per kg, up by 0.079 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On