Today Gold Rate 15-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate has experienced an increase on Saturday, with the price of 24 carat gold now standing at ₹8734.3 per gram, reflecting an upward movement of ₹110.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold is currently ₹8008.3 per gram, having risen by ₹100.0. Gold silver image

In terms of recent fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 0.01% over the past week, while there has been a notable decrease of -6.94% over the past month. The current silver rate is recorded at ₹103700.0 per kg, which is an increase of ₹1200.0.

Focusing on gold rates in Delhi, the price today is ₹87343.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from the previous day's rate of ₹86833.0 for the same quantity on 14-02-2025, and also higher than last week's price of ₹86843.0 on 09-02-2025.

In terms of silver rates in Delhi, the current price is ₹103700.0 per kg, which is up from ₹102500.0 per kg yesterday, and an increase from ₹102600.0 per kg last week.

The gold rate in Chennai is currently ₹87191.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹86681.0 yesterday and ₹86691.0 last week.

Silver rates in Chennai are reported at ₹110800.0 per kg today, up from ₹109600.0 yesterday and ₹109700.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today stands at ₹87197.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹86687.0 yesterday and ₹86697.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is currently ₹103000.0 per kg, which is an increase from ₹101800.0 yesterday and ₹101900.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹87195.0 for 10 grams, higher than ₹86685.0 yesterday and ₹86695.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is now ₹104500.0 per kg, which is an increase from ₹103300.0 yesterday and ₹103400.0 last week.

As for futures trading, gold for April 2025 on the MCX is currently priced at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.422 at the time of this report. Concurrently, silver for July 2025 is trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, up by ₹0.259.

It is essential to note that the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these prices. Furthermore, international aspects like the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.