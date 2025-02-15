Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 15-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 15, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87343.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103700.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate has experienced an increase on Saturday, with the price of 24 carat gold now standing at 8734.3 per gram, reflecting an upward movement of 110.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold is currently 8008.3 per gram, having risen by 100.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of recent fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 0.01% over the past week, while there has been a notable decrease of -6.94% over the past month. The current silver rate is recorded at 103700.0 per kg, which is an increase of 1200.0.

Focusing on gold rates in Delhi, the price today is 87343.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from the previous day's rate of 86833.0 for the same quantity on 14-02-2025, and also higher than last week's price of 86843.0 on 09-02-2025.

In terms of silver rates in Delhi, the current price is 103700.0 per kg, which is up from 102500.0 per kg yesterday, and an increase from 102600.0 per kg last week.

The gold rate in Chennai is currently 87191.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 86681.0 yesterday and 86691.0 last week.

Silver rates in Chennai are reported at 110800.0 per kg today, up from 109600.0 yesterday and 109700.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today stands at 87197.0 for 10 grams, compared to 86687.0 yesterday and 86697.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is currently 103000.0 per kg, which is an increase from 101800.0 yesterday and 101900.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 87195.0 for 10 grams, higher than 86685.0 yesterday and 86695.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is now 104500.0 per kg, which is an increase from 103300.0 yesterday and 103400.0 last week.

As for futures trading, gold for April 2025 on the MCX is currently priced at 84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.422 at the time of this report. Concurrently, silver for July 2025 is trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259.

It is essential to note that the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these prices. Furthermore, international aspects like the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

