Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 15-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 15, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 89963.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 106200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8996.3 per gm, up by 1200.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8248.3 per gm, up by 1100.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.32%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -1.05%. The silver rate is 106200.0 per kg, up by 2000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 89963.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 14-03-2025, the price of gold was 88163.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 09-03-2025 was 87883.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 106200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 14-03-2025, the price of silver was 103200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 09-03-2025 was 102200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 89811.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 14-03-2025, the price of gold was 88011.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 09-03-2025 was 87731.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 114800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 14-03-2025, the price of silver was 111800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 09-03-2025 was 110800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 89817.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 14-03-2025, the price of gold was 88017.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 09-03-2025 was 87737.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 105500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 14-03-2025, the price of silver was 102500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 09-03-2025 was 101500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 89815.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 14-03-2025, the price of gold was 88015.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 09-03-2025 was 87735.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 107000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 14-03-2025, the price of silver was 104000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 09-03-2025 was 103000.0/Kg.

The gold August 2025 MCX futures were trading at 89288.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.076 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 100629.0 per kg, up by 0.084 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On