
Today Gold Rate 16-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 16, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80253.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96700.0/Kg in Delhi.

On January 16, 2025, the gold rate experienced an increase. The price of 24 carat gold is currently set at 8025.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 130.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold is 7358.3 per gram, which has risen by 120.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has shown a change of -1.08% over the past week and a decline of -2.58% over the last month. Meanwhile, the silver rate is currently at 96700.0 per kg, which has increased by 1200.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at 80253.0 for 10 grams. This reflects the same price as yesterday, January 15, 2025, and an increase from 79383.0 for 10 grams recorded on January 10, 2025.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 96700.0 per kg. This marks a decrease from 97700.0 per kg on January 15, 2025, and an increase from 95500.0 per kg noted on January 10, 2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 80101.0 for 10 grams, consistent with the previous day's price, and showing an increase from 79231.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently 103800.0 per kg, down from 104800.0 per kg on January 15, 2025, and an increase from 102600.0 per kg from January 10, 2025.

In Mumbai, the gold rate stands at 80107.0 for 10 grams, unchanged from the previous day and reflecting an increase from 79237.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is presently 96000.0 per kg, a decrease from 97000.0 per kg on January 15, 2025, and an increase from 94800.0 per kg noted on January 10, 2025.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 80105.0 for 10 grams, unchanged from the previous day, and an increase from 79235.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is currently 97500.0 per kg, down from 98500.0 per kg on January 15, 2025, and an increase from 96300.0 per kg last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 80210.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.281, while the silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 93210.0 per kg, up by 0.381.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by a multitude of factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
