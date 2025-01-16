Today Gold Rate 16-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

On January 16, 2025, the gold rate experienced an increase. The price of 24 carat gold is currently set at ₹8025.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹130.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7358.3 per gram, which has risen by ₹120.0. Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has shown a change of -1.08% over the past week and a decline of -2.58% over the last month. Meanwhile, the silver rate is currently at ₹96700.0 per kg, which has increased by ₹1200.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at ₹80253.0 for 10 grams. This reflects the same price as yesterday, January 15, 2025, and an increase from ₹79383.0 for 10 grams recorded on January 10, 2025.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹96700.0 per kg. This marks a decrease from ₹97700.0 per kg on January 15, 2025, and an increase from ₹95500.0 per kg noted on January 10, 2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹80101.0 for 10 grams, consistent with the previous day's price, and showing an increase from ₹79231.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹103800.0 per kg, down from ₹104800.0 per kg on January 15, 2025, and an increase from ₹102600.0 per kg from January 10, 2025.

In Mumbai, the gold rate stands at ₹80107.0 for 10 grams, unchanged from the previous day and reflecting an increase from ₹79237.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is presently ₹96000.0 per kg, a decrease from ₹97000.0 per kg on January 15, 2025, and an increase from ₹94800.0 per kg noted on January 10, 2025.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹80105.0 for 10 grams, unchanged from the previous day, and an increase from ₹79235.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is currently ₹97500.0 per kg, down from ₹98500.0 per kg on January 15, 2025, and an increase from ₹96300.0 per kg last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹80210.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.281, while the silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹93210.0 per kg, up by ₹0.381.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by a multitude of factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.