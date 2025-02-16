Today Gold Rate 16-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Gold rate decreased on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹8624.3 per gm, down by ₹1100.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7907.3 per gm, down by ₹1010.0. Gold silver image

The 24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.46%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -6.63%. The silver rate is ₹103600.0 per kg, down by ₹100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹86243.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 15-02-2025, the price of gold was ₹87233.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 10-02-2025 was ₹86833.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹103600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 15-02-2025, the price of silver was ₹102500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 10-02-2025 was ₹102500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹86091.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 15-02-2025, the price of gold was ₹87081.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 10-02-2025 was ₹86681.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹110700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 15-02-2025, the price of silver was ₹109600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 10-02-2025 was ₹109600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹86097.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 15-02-2025, the price of gold was ₹87087.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 10-02-2025 was ₹86687.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹102900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 15-02-2025, the price of silver was ₹101800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 10-02-2025 was ₹101800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹86095.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 15-02-2025, the price of gold was ₹87085.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 10-02-2025 was ₹86685.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹104400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 15-02-2025, the price of silver was ₹103300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 10-02-2025 was ₹103300.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.422 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, up by ₹0.259 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.