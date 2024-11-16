Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 16-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 16, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 75943.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 92500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7594.3 per gm, up by 130.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6963.3 per gm, up by 120.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 3.27%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 1.66%. The silver rate is 92500.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 75943.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 15-11-2024, the price of gold was 77013.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 10-11-2024 was 79533.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 92500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 15-11-2024, the price of silver was 94000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 10-11-2024 was 97100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 75791.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 15-11-2024, the price of gold was 76861.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 10-11-2024 was 79381.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 101600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 15-11-2024, the price of silver was 103800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 10-11-2024 was 105700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 75797.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 15-11-2024, the price of gold was 76867.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 10-11-2024 was 79387.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 91800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 15-11-2024, the price of silver was 93300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 10-11-2024 was 96400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 75795.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 15-11-2024, the price of gold was 76865.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 10-11-2024 was 79385.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 93300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 15-11-2024, the price of silver was 94800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 10-11-2024 was 97900.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 73921.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.314 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 90743.0 per kg, down by 0.462 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //