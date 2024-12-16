Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 16-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 16, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78053.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95500.0/Kg in Delhi.

The price of gold has experienced a decline as of Monday. Currently, the rate for 24 carat gold stands at 7805.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of 10.0. In comparison, the rate for 22 carat gold is 7156.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a change of -1.35%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -4.06%. Meanwhile, the silver rate is currently 95500.0 per kg, which is down by 100.0.



In Delhi, the gold rate today is 78053.0/10 grams. In contrast, yesterday, on 15-12-2024, the price was 79033.0/10 grams, and last week, on 10-12-2024, it was 77963.0/10 grams.



Similarly, the silver rate in Delhi today is 95500.0/Kg. On 15-12-2024, the price was 96500.0/Kg, and last week, on 10-12-2024, it was 95000.0/Kg.



In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77901.0/10 grams, down from 78881.0/10 grams yesterday and 77811.0/10 grams last week.



The silver rate in Chennai today stands at 102600.0/Kg, having decreased from 103600.0/Kg yesterday and remaining unchanged from 102600.0/Kg last week.



In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 77907.0/10 grams, compared to 78887.0/10 grams yesterday and 77817.0/10 grams last week.



The silver rate in Mumbai is currently 94800.0/Kg, down from 95800.0/Kg yesterday and 94300.0/Kg last week.



In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77905.0/10 grams, which is lower than 78885.0/10 grams yesterday and 77815.0/10 grams last week.



The silver rate in Kolkata is 96300.0/Kg today, reduced from 97300.0/Kg yesterday and 95800.0/Kg last week.



As of the time of publishing, gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 77004.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a minor decrease of 0.171. Silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 92517.0 per kg, down by 0.287.



Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies are significant contributors to these prices. Additionally, international aspects such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
