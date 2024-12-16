Today Gold Rate 16-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The price of gold has experienced a decline as of Monday. Currently, the rate for 24 carat gold stands at ₹7805.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹10.0. In comparison, the rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7156.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image





Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a change of -1.35%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -4.06%. Meanwhile, the silver rate is currently ₹95500.0 per kg, which is down by ₹100.0.





In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹78053.0/10 grams. In contrast, yesterday, on 15-12-2024, the price was ₹79033.0/10 grams, and last week, on 10-12-2024, it was ₹77963.0/10 grams.





Similarly, the silver rate in Delhi today is ₹95500.0/Kg. On 15-12-2024, the price was ₹96500.0/Kg, and last week, on 10-12-2024, it was ₹95000.0/Kg.





In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77901.0/10 grams, down from ₹78881.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹77811.0/10 grams last week.





The silver rate in Chennai today stands at ₹102600.0/Kg, having decreased from ₹103600.0/Kg yesterday and remaining unchanged from ₹102600.0/Kg last week.





In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹77907.0/10 grams, compared to ₹78887.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹77817.0/10 grams last week.





The silver rate in Mumbai is currently ₹94800.0/Kg, down from ₹95800.0/Kg yesterday and ₹94300.0/Kg last week.





In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77905.0/10 grams, which is lower than ₹78885.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹77815.0/10 grams last week.





The silver rate in Kolkata is ₹96300.0/Kg today, reduced from ₹97300.0/Kg yesterday and ₹95800.0/Kg last week.





As of the time of publishing, gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹77004.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a minor decrease of ₹0.171. Silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹92517.0 per kg, down by ₹0.287.





Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies are significant contributors to these prices. Additionally, international aspects such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates within the Indian market.