Today Gold Rate 17-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 17, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80803.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 98700.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8080.3 per gm, up by 550.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7408.3 per gm, up by 500.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.59%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.65%. The silver rate is 98700.0 per kg, up by 2000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 80803.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-01-2025, the price of gold was 80123.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-01-2025 was 79653.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 98700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-01-2025, the price of silver was 95500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-01-2025 was 96700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 80651.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-01-2025, the price of gold was 79971.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-01-2025 was 79501.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 105800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-01-2025, the price of silver was 102600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-01-2025 was 103800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 80657.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-01-2025, the price of gold was 79977.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-01-2025 was 79507.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 98000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-01-2025, the price of silver was 94800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-01-2025 was 96000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 80655.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-01-2025, the price of gold was 79975.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-01-2025 was 79505.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 99500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-01-2025, the price of silver was 96300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-01-2025 was 97500.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 81175.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.0 at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 94305.0 per kg, down by 0.471 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

