Today Gold Rate 17-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 17, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 86233.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103500.0/Kg in Delhi.

On February 17, 2025, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased to 8623.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is presently 7906.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.11%, while in the last month, it has seen a decrease of -6.94%. The current rate for silver stands at 103500.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 86233.0 per 10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday, on February 16, 2025, was 87343.0 per 10 grams, and last week on February 11, 2025, the price was 87243.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 103500.0 per kg. This is a drop from yesterday's price of 103700.0 per kg, and lower than last week's rate of 102500.0 per kg on February 11, 2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 86081.0 per 10 grams, down from 87191.0 per 10 grams yesterday and 87091.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently 110600.0 per kg, reduced from 110800.0 per kg yesterday and 109600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 86087.0 per 10 grams, having decreased from 87197.0 per 10 grams yesterday and 87097.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is now 102800.0 per kg, down from 103000.0 per kg yesterday and 101800.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is currently 86085.0 per 10 grams, a decrease from 87195.0 per 10 grams yesterday and 87095.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 104300.0 per kg, lower than 104500.0 per kg yesterday and 103300.0 per kg last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of 0.422. Concurrently, the silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99322.0 per kg, showing an increment of 0.259.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
