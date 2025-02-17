Today Gold Rate 17-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

On February 17, 2025, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased to ₹8623.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is presently ₹7906.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.11%, while in the last month, it has seen a decrease of -6.94%. The current rate for silver stands at ₹103500.0 per kg, down by ₹100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹86233.0 per 10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday, on February 16, 2025, was ₹87343.0 per 10 grams, and last week on February 11, 2025, the price was ₹87243.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹103500.0 per kg. This is a drop from yesterday's price of ₹103700.0 per kg, and lower than last week's rate of ₹102500.0 per kg on February 11, 2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹86081.0 per 10 grams, down from ₹87191.0 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹87091.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹110600.0 per kg, reduced from ₹110800.0 per kg yesterday and ₹109600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹86087.0 per 10 grams, having decreased from ₹87197.0 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹87097.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is now ₹102800.0 per kg, down from ₹103000.0 per kg yesterday and ₹101800.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is currently ₹86085.0 per 10 grams, a decrease from ₹87195.0 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹87095.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹104300.0 per kg, lower than ₹104500.0 per kg yesterday and ₹103300.0 per kg last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of ₹0.422. Concurrently, the silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, showing an increment of ₹0.259.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.