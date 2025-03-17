Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 17-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 17, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 89833.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 106000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8983.3 per gm, down by 10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8236.3 per gm, down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -2.18%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.14%. The silver rate is 106000.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 89833.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-03-2025, the price of gold was 89963.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-03-2025 was 88003.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 106000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-03-2025, the price of silver was 106200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-03-2025 was 102000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 89681.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-03-2025, the price of gold was 89811.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-03-2025 was 87851.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 114600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-03-2025, the price of silver was 114800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-03-2025 was 110600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 89687.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-03-2025, the price of gold was 89817.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-03-2025 was 87857.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 105300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-03-2025, the price of silver was 105500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-03-2025 was 101300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 89685.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-03-2025, the price of gold was 89815.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-03-2025 was 87855.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 106800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-03-2025, the price of silver was 107000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-03-2025 was 102800.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 88680.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.203 at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures were trading at 102243.0 per kg, down by 0.193 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
