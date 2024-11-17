Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 17-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 17, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 75823.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 92600.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7582.3 per gm, down by 120.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6952.3 per gm, down by 110.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 4.12%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 4.42%. The silver rate is 92600.0 per kg, up by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 75823.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-11-2024, the price of gold was 75813.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-11-2024 was 78933.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 92600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-11-2024, the price of silver was 92500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-11-2024 was 96100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 75671.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-11-2024, the price of gold was 75661.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-11-2024 was 78781.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 101700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-11-2024, the price of silver was 101600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-11-2024 was 104700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 75677.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-11-2024, the price of gold was 75667.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-11-2024 was 78787.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 91900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-11-2024, the price of silver was 91800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-11-2024 was 95400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 75675.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 16-11-2024, the price of gold was 75665.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 11-11-2024 was 78785.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 93400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 16-11-2024, the price of silver was 93300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 11-11-2024 was 96900.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 73921.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.314 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 90743.0 per kg, down by 0.462 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
