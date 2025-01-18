Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 18-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 18, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 81453.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99700.0/Kg in Delhi.

The price of 24 carat gold has risen, currently at 8145.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 650.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7468.3 per gram, up by 600.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a decrease of -0.54%, while there has been a decline of -3.69% over the past month. The silver rate stands at 99700.0 per kg, which has increased by 1000.0.

In Delhi, the current gold rate is 81453.0 for 10 grams. This represents an increase from 80253.0 for the same quantity yesterday, 17-01-2025, and from 79823.0 last week on 12-01-2025.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 99700.0 per kg, compared to 96700.0 per kg yesterday and 96600.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 81301.0 for 10 grams, up from 80101.0 yesterday and 79661.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently 106800.0 per kg, increased from 103800.0 yesterday and 103700.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 81307.0 for 10 grams, rising from 80107.0 yesterday and 79667.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 99000.0 per kg, up from 96000.0 yesterday and 95900.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is 81305.0 for 10 grams today, an increase from 80105.0 yesterday and 79665.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata stands at 100500.0 per kg today, compared to 97500.0 yesterday and 97400.0 last week.

As of the time of publishing, gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 79010.0 per 10 gm, experiencing a slight decline of 0.273. Similarly, silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 91640.0 per kg, down by 1.253.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including the input from prominent jewelers. Global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies contribute to price changes. Additionally, international factors, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On