Today Gold Rate 18-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

The price of 24 carat gold has risen, currently at ₹8145.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹650.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7468.3 per gram, up by ₹600.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a decrease of -0.54%, while there has been a decline of -3.69% over the past month. The silver rate stands at ₹99700.0 per kg, which has increased by ₹1000.0.

In Delhi, the current gold rate is ₹81453.0 for 10 grams. This represents an increase from ₹80253.0 for the same quantity yesterday, 17-01-2025, and from ₹79823.0 last week on 12-01-2025.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹99700.0 per kg, compared to ₹96700.0 per kg yesterday and ₹96600.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹81301.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹80101.0 yesterday and ₹79661.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹106800.0 per kg, increased from ₹103800.0 yesterday and ₹103700.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹81307.0 for 10 grams, rising from ₹80107.0 yesterday and ₹79667.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99000.0 per kg, up from ₹96000.0 yesterday and ₹95900.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is ₹81305.0 for 10 grams today, an increase from ₹80105.0 yesterday and ₹79665.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata stands at ₹100500.0 per kg today, compared to ₹97500.0 yesterday and ₹97400.0 last week.

As of the time of publishing, gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹79010.0 per 10 gm, experiencing a slight decline of ₹0.273. Similarly, silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹91640.0 per kg, down by ₹1.253.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including the input from prominent jewelers. Global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies contribute to price changes. Additionally, international factors, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.