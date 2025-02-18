Today Gold Rate 18-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Gold prices increased today, with the rate of 24 carat gold standing at ₹8680.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹570.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7958.3 per gram, marking an increase of ₹520.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 1.53%, while it has experienced a decrease of 5.76% over the last month. The silver rate remains stable at ₹103500.0 per kg, with no change in price.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹86803.0 per 10 grams. This represents an increase from yesterday's price of ₹86243.0 per 10 grams (17-02-2025) and a decrease from last week's price of ₹87563.0 per 10 grams (12-02-2025).

The silver rate in Delhi today stands at ₹103500.0 per kg. This is a slight decline from yesterday's rate of ₹103600.0 per kg (17-02-2025) and an increase from last week's rate of ₹102500.0 per kg (12-02-2025).

In Chennai, the gold rate today is recorded at ₹86651.0 per 10 grams, up from ₹86091.0 per 10 grams yesterday (17-02-2025) and down from ₹87411.0 per 10 grams last week (12-02-2025).

The silver rate in Chennai is ₹110600.0 per kg today, slightly lower than ₹110700.0 per kg yesterday (17-02-2025) and an increase from ₹109600.0 per kg last week (12-02-2025).

In Mumbai, the gold rate is ₹86657.0 per 10 grams, which is an increase from ₹86097.0 per 10 grams yesterday (17-02-2025) and a decrease from ₹87417.0 per 10 grams last week (12-02-2025).

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹102800.0 per kg, down from ₹102900.0 per kg yesterday (17-02-2025) and up from ₹101800.0 per kg last week (12-02-2025).

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹86655.0 per 10 grams, up from ₹86095.0 per 10 grams yesterday (17-02-2025) and down from ₹87415.0 per 10 grams last week (12-02-2025).

The silver rate in Kolkata stands at ₹104300.0 per kg today, down from ₹104400.0 per kg yesterday (17-02-2025) and an increase from ₹103300.0 per kg last week (12-02-2025).

Currently, the gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a minor increase of ₹0.422 at the time of publication.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, showing a slight increase of ₹0.259 at the time of publication.

It is essential to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors including demand from major jewelers, global economic conditions, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Furthermore, international dynamics such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also have a significant impact on gold rates in the Indian market.