Today Gold Rate 18-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 18, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 86803.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold prices increased today, with the rate of 24 carat gold standing at 8680.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 570.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7958.3 per gram, marking an increase of 520.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 1.53%, while it has experienced a decrease of 5.76% over the last month. The silver rate remains stable at 103500.0 per kg, with no change in price.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 86803.0 per 10 grams. This represents an increase from yesterday's price of 86243.0 per 10 grams (17-02-2025) and a decrease from last week's price of 87563.0 per 10 grams (12-02-2025).

The silver rate in Delhi today stands at 103500.0 per kg. This is a slight decline from yesterday's rate of 103600.0 per kg (17-02-2025) and an increase from last week's rate of 102500.0 per kg (12-02-2025).

In Chennai, the gold rate today is recorded at 86651.0 per 10 grams, up from 86091.0 per 10 grams yesterday (17-02-2025) and down from 87411.0 per 10 grams last week (12-02-2025).

The silver rate in Chennai is 110600.0 per kg today, slightly lower than 110700.0 per kg yesterday (17-02-2025) and an increase from 109600.0 per kg last week (12-02-2025).

In Mumbai, the gold rate is 86657.0 per 10 grams, which is an increase from 86097.0 per 10 grams yesterday (17-02-2025) and a decrease from 87417.0 per 10 grams last week (12-02-2025).

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 102800.0 per kg, down from 102900.0 per kg yesterday (17-02-2025) and up from 101800.0 per kg last week (12-02-2025).

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 86655.0 per 10 grams, up from 86095.0 per 10 grams yesterday (17-02-2025) and down from 87415.0 per 10 grams last week (12-02-2025).

The silver rate in Kolkata stands at 104300.0 per kg today, down from 104400.0 per kg yesterday (17-02-2025) and an increase from 103300.0 per kg last week (12-02-2025).

Currently, the gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a minor increase of 0.422 at the time of publication.

The silver July 2025 MCX futures are trading at 99322.0 per kg, showing a slight increase of 0.259 at the time of publication.

It is essential to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors including demand from major jewelers, global economic conditions, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Furthermore, international dynamics such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also have a significant impact on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
