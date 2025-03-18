Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 18-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 18, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 89723.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 105900.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8972.3 per gm, down by 110.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8226.3 per gm, down by 100.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -2.44%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.02%. The silver rate is 105900.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 89723.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-03-2025, the price of gold was 89843.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-03-2025 was 87653.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 105900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-03-2025, the price of silver was 106100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-03-2025 was 101000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 89571.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-03-2025, the price of gold was 89691.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-03-2025 was 87501.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 114500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-03-2025, the price of silver was 114700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-03-2025 was 109600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 89577.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-03-2025, the price of gold was 89697.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-03-2025 was 87507.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 105200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-03-2025, the price of silver was 105400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-03-2025 was 100300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 89575.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-03-2025, the price of gold was 89695.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-03-2025 was 87505.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 106700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-03-2025, the price of silver was 106900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-03-2025 was 101800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 88399.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.427 at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2025 MCX futures were trading at 104556.0 per kg, up by 0.748 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On