Today Gold Rate 18-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 18, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 75813.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 92500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7581.3 per gm, down by 10.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6951.3 per gm, down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 2.0%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 4.81%. The silver rate is 92500.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 75813.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-11-2024, the price of gold was 75943.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-11-2024 was 77463.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 92500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-11-2024, the price of silver was 92500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-11-2024 was 94100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 75661.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-11-2024, the price of gold was 75791.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-11-2024 was 77311.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 101600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-11-2024, the price of silver was 101600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-11-2024 was 102700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 75667.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-11-2024, the price of gold was 75797.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-11-2024 was 77317.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 91800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-11-2024, the price of silver was 91800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-11-2024 was 93400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 75665.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-11-2024, the price of gold was 75795.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-11-2024 was 77315.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 93300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-11-2024, the price of silver was 93300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-11-2024 was 94900.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at 75660.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.592 at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 89132.0 per kg, up by 0.804 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
