Today Gold Rate 18-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Today Gold Rate: Gold rates experienced an increase on Wednesday. The rate for 24 carat gold is ₹7818.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹130.0. The price for 22 carat gold is ₹7168.3 per gram, which is an increase of ₹120.0. Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has fluctuated by 2.05% over the past week, while it has decreased by 2.0% over the last month. The silver price stands at ₹95500.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current gold rate in Delhi is ₹78183.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price on the previous day, 17-12-2024, was ₹78053.0 for 10 grams, and the rate from a week ago, 12-12-2024, was ₹79653.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹95500.0 per kg. The price remained the same as on 17-12-2024, which was also ₹95500.0 per kg, whereas a week ago, on 12-12-2024, it was ₹98500.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹78031.0 for 10 grams. This reflects an increase from ₹77901.0 for 10 grams on 17-12-2024, and a decrease from ₹79501.0 for 10 grams on 12-12-2024.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹102600.0 per kg, consistent with the price on 17-12-2024. However, this marks a decrease from ₹105600.0 per kg observed on 12-12-2024.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹78037.0 for 10 grams. Compared to ₹77907.0 for 10 grams on 17-12-2024, this represents an increase, but it is still lower than the rate of ₹79507.0 for 10 grams recorded on 12-12-2024.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹94800.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day, 17-12-2024. Nonetheless, it has decreased from ₹97800.0 per kg from a week ago, on 12-12-2024.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹78035.0 for 10 grams, showing an increase from ₹77905.0 for 10 grams on 17-12-2024, but lower than the ₹79505.0 for 10 grams recorded on 12-12-2024.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹96300.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day, 17-12-2024, and lower than the ₹99300.0 per kg observed on 12-12-2024.

The April 2025 MCX futures for gold are trading at ₹77395.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.183 at the time of publication. The May 2025 MCX futures for silver are trading at ₹92332.0 per kg, down by ₹0.329 at the time of publication.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies contribute to price movements. Additionally, international factors including the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.