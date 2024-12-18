Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 18-12-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 18, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78183.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rates experienced an increase on Wednesday. The rate for 24 carat gold is 7818.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 130.0. The price for 22 carat gold is 7168.3 per gram, which is an increase of 120.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has fluctuated by 2.05% over the past week, while it has decreased by 2.0% over the last month. The silver price stands at 95500.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current gold rate in Delhi is 78183.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price on the previous day, 17-12-2024, was 78053.0 for 10 grams, and the rate from a week ago, 12-12-2024, was 79653.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 95500.0 per kg. The price remained the same as on 17-12-2024, which was also 95500.0 per kg, whereas a week ago, on 12-12-2024, it was 98500.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 78031.0 for 10 grams. This reflects an increase from 77901.0 for 10 grams on 17-12-2024, and a decrease from 79501.0 for 10 grams on 12-12-2024.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 102600.0 per kg, consistent with the price on 17-12-2024. However, this marks a decrease from 105600.0 per kg observed on 12-12-2024.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 78037.0 for 10 grams. Compared to 77907.0 for 10 grams on 17-12-2024, this represents an increase, but it is still lower than the rate of 79507.0 for 10 grams recorded on 12-12-2024.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 94800.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day, 17-12-2024. Nonetheless, it has decreased from 97800.0 per kg from a week ago, on 12-12-2024.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 78035.0 for 10 grams, showing an increase from 77905.0 for 10 grams on 17-12-2024, but lower than the 79505.0 for 10 grams recorded on 12-12-2024.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 96300.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day, 17-12-2024, and lower than the 99300.0 per kg observed on 12-12-2024.

The April 2025 MCX futures for gold are trading at 77395.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.183 at the time of publication. The May 2025 MCX futures for silver are trading at 92332.0 per kg, down by 0.329 at the time of publication.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies contribute to price movements. Additionally, international factors including the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
