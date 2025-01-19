Menu Explore
Today Gold Rate 19-01-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 19, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 81283.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99600.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate decreased on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8128.3 per gm, down by 170.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7452.3 per gm, down by 160.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.23%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.75%. The silver rate is 99600.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 81283.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-01-2025, the price of gold was 80803.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-01-2025 was 79813.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 99600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-01-2025, the price of silver was 98700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-01-2025 was 96500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 81131.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-01-2025, the price of gold was 80651.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-01-2025 was 79651.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 106700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-01-2025, the price of silver was 105800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-01-2025 was 103600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 81137.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-01-2025, the price of gold was 80657.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-01-2025 was 79657.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 98900.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-01-2025, the price of silver was 98000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-01-2025 was 95800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 81135.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-01-2025, the price of gold was 80655.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-01-2025 was 79655.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 100400.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-01-2025, the price of silver was 99500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-01-2025 was 97300.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 79010.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.273 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 91640.0 per kg, down by 1.253 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On