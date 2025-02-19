Today Gold Rate 19-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate experienced an increase on Wednesday. The current rate for 24 carat gold is ₹8713.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹330.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7988.3 per gram, which has risen by ₹300.0. Gold silver image

The rate for 24 carat gold has fluctuated by 0.7% over the past week, while it has decreased by 5.59% in the last month. The silver rate remains at ₹103500.0 per kg, showing no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today stands at ₹87133.0 per 10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday, on 18-02-2025, was ₹86233.0 per 10 grams, and the rate from last week, on 13-02-2025, was ₹86833.0 per 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹103500.0 per kg. This rate has remained unchanged since yesterday, 18-02-2025, and shows an increase from last week's price of ₹102500.0 per kg on 13-02-2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹86981.0 per 10 grams, up from ₹86081.0 per 10 grams yesterday and slightly higher than ₹86681.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is recorded at ₹110600.0 per kg, which is consistent with yesterday's price and shows an increase from last week's rate of ₹109600.0 per kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is currently ₹86987.0 per 10 grams, an increase from ₹86087.0 yesterday, and higher than ₹86687.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹102800.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday and up from ₹101800.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is ₹86985.0 per 10 grams today, compared to ₹86085.0 yesterday and ₹86685.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at ₹104300.0 per kg, remaining stable since yesterday and higher than ₹103300.0 per kg last week.

As of now, the gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.422 at the time of publication.

Additionally, the silver July 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹99322.0 per kg, up by ₹0.259 at the time of publication.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Furthermore, international dynamics such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.