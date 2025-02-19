Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Today Gold Rate 19-02-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 19, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 87133.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103500.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate experienced an increase on Wednesday. The current rate for 24 carat gold is 8713.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 330.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold is 7988.3 per gram, which has risen by 300.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate for 24 carat gold has fluctuated by 0.7% over the past week, while it has decreased by 5.59% in the last month. The silver rate remains at 103500.0 per kg, showing no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today stands at 87133.0 per 10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday, on 18-02-2025, was 86233.0 per 10 grams, and the rate from last week, on 13-02-2025, was 86833.0 per 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 103500.0 per kg. This rate has remained unchanged since yesterday, 18-02-2025, and shows an increase from last week's price of 102500.0 per kg on 13-02-2025.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 86981.0 per 10 grams, up from 86081.0 per 10 grams yesterday and slightly higher than 86681.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is recorded at 110600.0 per kg, which is consistent with yesterday's price and shows an increase from last week's rate of 109600.0 per kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is currently 86987.0 per 10 grams, an increase from 86087.0 yesterday, and higher than 86687.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 102800.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday and up from 101800.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is 86985.0 per 10 grams today, compared to 86085.0 yesterday and 86685.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at 104300.0 per kg, remaining stable since yesterday and higher than 103300.0 per kg last week.

As of now, the gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at 84800.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.422 at the time of publication.

Additionally, the silver July 2025 MCX futures are trading at 99322.0 per kg, up by 0.259 at the time of publication.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Furthermore, international dynamics such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On