Today Gold Rate 19-03-2025: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 19, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Today Gold Rate: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 90183.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 107200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Today Gold Rate: Gold rate increased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 9018.3 per gm, up by 460.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 8268.3 per gm, up by 420.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.86%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.37%. The silver rate is 107200.0 per kg, up by 1300.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 90183.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-03-2025, the price of gold was 89833.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-03-2025 was 88163.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 107200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-03-2025, the price of silver was 106000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-03-2025 was 103200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 90031.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-03-2025, the price of gold was 89681.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-03-2025 was 88011.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 115800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-03-2025, the price of silver was 114600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-03-2025 was 111800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 90037.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-03-2025, the price of gold was 89687.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-03-2025 was 88017.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 106500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-03-2025, the price of silver was 105300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-03-2025 was 102500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 90035.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-03-2025, the price of gold was 89685.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-03-2025 was 88015.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 108000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-03-2025, the price of silver was 106800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-03-2025 was 104000.0/Kg.

The gold June 2025 MCX futures were trading at 89720.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.147 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 101247.0 per kg, down by 0.022 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
